FORECAST: Heat & humidity increasing

- SATURDAY-NEXT WEEK: Periods of showers and thunderstorms
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Evening clouds will be fading to a clear sky overnight. Low temperatures will be pleasant in the 60s again with relatively low humidity. We knew the low humidity wouldn’t last long this time of the year in the Ohio Valley. Expect an increase starting Friday. The heat will increase too with highs in the lower 90s. Skies will be partly sunny skies with only an isolated storm chance.
Friday night features partly cloudy skies and a much muggier feel to the air, only allowing low temperatures to get down to the lower to middle 70s by Saturday morning.
After a dry start to Saturday, there will be a risk for scattered afternoon thunderstorms with a more organized and increasing storm threat Saturday night. Highs will reach near 90 degrees in the afternoon.
Showers and thunderstorms will increase on Sunday.
