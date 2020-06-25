FORECAST: Humidity, heat return in time for the weekend

- SATURDAY-NEXT WEEK: A cold front kicks off a busier period of showers and thunderstorms
LOUISVLLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today will be pleasant with partly sunny skies, low humidity for this time of year and highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Tonight will be mostly clear once again with lows in the 60s.
Humidity increases Friday as highs inch toward 90 degrees.
Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible Friday afternoon and early evening but most will stay dry. It will be partly cloudy with lows in the upper 60s and low 70s on Friday night.
Scattered shower and thunderstorm chances increase this weekend as a cold front approaches the region.
