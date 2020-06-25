Headliners for sale in Louisville, but the music won’t stop

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Headliners Music Hall is for sale in Louisville, but the show will go on.
The venue will not close, WAVE 3 News has learned, despite its for sale listing online on the PRG Investments website. The owners are looking to turn some of the building’s resources into cash while dealing with the aftermath of more than three months without concerts during the coronavirus outbreak.
The owners want a new partner looking to buy into the venue as a commercial investment so the owners can pay rent in a lease buyback situation.
It’s not clear when music will play again at Headliners, but in the meantime, a GoFundMe page is set up to help employees of the music hall. Click here to donate.
