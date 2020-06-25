Hundreds rally in Frankfort 104 days after Breonna Taylor’s death

“I’m scared to death for these young boys,” said Kisa Roper, looking out over the crowd of demonstrators. Roper made the short trip from Lexington with her family. “I’m scared to death for these young girls. You have to explain to them, ‘Don’t do this, don’t wear your hood, don’t play loud music, you can get shot playing loud music.' They’re just trying to be young men, young women.”