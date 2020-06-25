Hundreds rally in Frankfort 104 days after Breonna Taylor’s death

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - People from across the country converged on the Kentucky Capitol on Thursday, calling on Attorney General Daniel Cameron to charge the officers involved in the death of a 26-year-old former EMT.
About 1,000 people gathered in Frankfort to show their support for Breonna Taylor, the Louisville woman shot dead in March when LMPD officers served a narcotics warrant at her home.
“I’m scared to death for these young boys,” said Kisa Roper, looking out over the crowd of demonstrators. Roper made the short trip from Lexington with her family. “I’m scared to death for these young girls. You have to explain to them, ‘Don’t do this, don’t wear your hood, don’t play loud music, you can get shot playing loud music.' They’re just trying to be young men, young women.”
Added Iysai Lightfoot: “It’s crazy that after all these generations, we’re still doing the same things. The music is the same, nothing’s changed.”
Supporters marched together to show Breonna Taylor’s life meant something.
”If it were me I would want everybody out here to stand up for me too,” University of Louisville junior Stacia said. “I’m a woman and I’m a Black woman and I’m going to stand up for women period.”
Demonstrators came from as far away as New York and Washington, D.C., some carrying signs saying “Murderers” next to the photos of Brett Hankison, Jonathan Mattingly and Myles Cosgrove, the three LMPD officers involved in Taylor’s death.
Other signs showed more neutral messages such as “Peace and Unity.”
“We should all be able to mind our business and do our own thing,” Lightfoot said. “We shouldn’t have to change our routines and the way we do stuff, who we hang out with because we’re scared for our life.”
Supporters said they want all three officers charged and the killing of people of color to stop.
“Well, what did that young person do to get shot?” Roper asked. “They had to have done something. No. No. This is so deep. It’s so crazy that you have to have a protest for human life. How does it make sense?”
From children to adults, demonstrators said they’re going to keep gathering until real change is made.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.