Linking Arms: Two women create food donation program to help West End families

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two friends are taking their grief and anger from the movement against racial injustice and police brutality and turning it into change for the community.
Tiffany Price and Jenna Wheelock have been talking about making the change for over a year. Now, they’re working together to help the West Louisville community where Price grew up.
“Linking Arms is very special to me because it’s personal. I grew up in the West End. I know how it feels to not have enough,” Price explained to WAVE 3 News. “I know how it feels to have to choose between paying a bill and buying groceries.”
Price and Wheelock said they both had a perfect relationship with their resources. Price knows many families in need of help while Wheelock knew of people wanting to step in and volunteer.
"She [Tiffany} had access group of people who needed help," said Wheelock, "and I have a group of people asking how they can help. And so we decided to link arms for Louisville."
Last week, they were able to help 29 people with the donations they received, and Price expects their initiative to continue to grow so their team can continue “linking arms for Louisville.”
“I wanted to show the people in my community that there’s someone out there who understands and wants to help lift their burdens,” she said.
Donations will be accepted every Thursday between 10:30 a.m. and noon. A dropoff location will be provided in the coming days.
