LMPD asking for help to solve hit-and-run

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are seeking leads on the car and driver involved in a hit-and-run in the Tyler Park/Cherokee Triangle neighborhoods.
The hit-and-run happened at 11:30 p.m. Friday, June 19, on Bardstown Road at Lucia Ave. According to LMPD, a female pedestrian was struck by a dark colored 4-door car heading north on Bardstown Road that fled the scene.
The victim remains hospitalized in critical condition.
Anyone with information about the car involved or the person driving it is asked to call the LMPD anonymous tipline at 574-LMPD (5673).
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.