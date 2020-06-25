Louisville City FC honors late founder with ‘Estopinal End’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville City FC honored its late founder Thursday in a way that will keep his name alive forever.
The “Estopinal End” is the newest addition to Lynn Family Stadium.
Now, every time Louisville City FC scores a goal at the east end of the pitch, fans will be reminded of the club’s roots.
“He saw the vision,” Louisville City FC spokesperson Jonathan Lintner said. “And now to name this section after him, I think it’s just very apt.”
Wayne Estopinal was killed in a plane crash in November 2018.
Those who worked with him say there’s no better name to put on that wall, because without him, Lou City isn’t where it is today.
“Just to have this be the physical home of the club, and say this is going to be here and have his name on it, it’s really special,” Lintner said.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, things are going to be a little different this season for the club. When games do start up at Lynn Family Stadium, the new facility will be able to seat 50 percent of its 15,000 capacity.
