Louisville Zoo offers new membership for SNAP participants

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A new Louisville Zoo membership is available for families who participate in the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program.
For the new Community Access Membership, a discount will be offered on the Zoo’s Family A or B membership.
SNAP cards from any state will be accepted.
“We want to emphasize Zoo accessibility for everyone. This is something we’ve been working on for a while now and the launch just happens to coincide with a time when there are many out there in need,” said Louisville Zoo director John Walczak said. “We are happy to be able to offer this membership and provide more access to people experiencing challenges.”
Community Access Memberships must be purchased in-person at the Zoo with a valid SNAP card and matching ID.
