Metro Council to vote on budget on Thursday

“[People] are using a variety of terms and people have different meanings when they say ‘defund the police,’” Hollander said. “Nobody is interested in not having the police department or defunding the police department. That’s not in the cards in Louisville, or I think any anywhere. There are people who are talking about opportunities to re-imagine policing. If you will think about what we’re talking about, for example, in terms of having social workers who would assist the police for calls where the person is suffering from mental illness drug addiction or homelessness on the streets.”