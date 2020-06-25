Pollio: JCPS hopes to release back-to-school plan in July

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Jefferson County Public Schools is hoping to have a back-to-school plan in place by mid-July.
JCPS superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio spoke Thursday afternoon about the Kentucky Department of Education’s guidance that was released on Wednesday.
He said the district is listening to parent feedback and officials are looking at all options for the fall, either returning to the classroom, virtual learning or NTI.
Pollio said students and staff would be provided with masks. He said punitive measures would not be taken in regard to mask wearing.
Pollio said connectivity problems with students is an issue the district continues to try and resolve.
