Redman Balances Coaching During Covid

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Football practice looks a little different these days. “Right now we can’t even use a ball,” said new Christian Academy’s seventh and eight grade coach, Chris Redman. The former U of L star and Super Bowl champion says these different times have called for different measures. “Sometimes it’s better without a ball. You know, you learn your formations. We’re putting in a few more motions and shifts in than they’re probably used to,” said Redman. “Without a ball we could to like know the plays. Know how to do everything,” said wide receiver/defensive back, Tre Hardin.