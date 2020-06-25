4-wheeler stolen from 8-year-old diagnosed with autism

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – An aunt says the one thing that gave her 8-year-old nephew confidence was stolen.
Laura Mattern said her nephew Dylan’s 4-wheeler was stolen the weekend of June 13 from a garage in the Highview area.
“This 4-wheeler meant the world to him. With Dylan being on the Autism Spectrum he struggles with confidence. This 4-wheeler gave him confidence that we’ve never seen,” Mattern said. “When he rode on his 4-wheeler he acted like he was the king of the world. It was just him and his 4-wheeler. He didn’t need help, he could do it all on his own. It was his happy place.”
Mattern said the 4-wheeler is mostly white with a small patch of red on the front and a few red and black markings near the front fenders that look like zigzags. She said the seat is black and white zebra print.
“It breaks our hearts that a thief took this happiness from him. They knew they were stealing from a child. It was a youth size 4-wheeler. There’s absolutely no excuse for what they’ve done.” Mattern said.
Mattern said the 4-wheeler was reported as stolen. His family is not sure if the 4-wheeler will ever be recovered. A GoFundMe has been set up to help them raise money to buy Dylan a new 4-wheeler.
