Women establish food donation program to link arms for Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two friends are taking their grief and anger from the movement against racial injustice and police brutality and turning it into change for the community.
Tiffany Price and Jenna Wheelock have been talking about making the change for over a year. Now they’re working together to help the West Louisville community.
Price and Wheelock said they both had a perfect relationship with their resources.
"She [Tiffany} had access group of people who needed help," said Wheelock, "and I have a group of people asking how they can help. And so we decided to link arms for Louisville."
The two will be taking donations every Thursday between 10:30 a.m. and noon at Dunn Elementary School, located at 2010 Rudy Lane.
Last week, they were able to help 29 people with the donations they received.
