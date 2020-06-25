11-year-old child who died after being reported missing has been identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An 11-year-old child died after he was reported missing in the Valley Station area Thursday.
An LMPD spokesman said the boy was reported missing from the 6800 block of James Madison at about 8 a.m.
Officers found Bryan Wilson in a pond In the area of Galston Boulevard and Link Way at about 9:30 a.m.
Thomas Kendricks, a neighbor who said he saw the boy while on a morning jog before he was reported missing, but thought he was playing supervised in his own yard, said he’s thankful for the actions of first responders.
”The police were out here this morning,” Kendricks said. “I’m really proud of what they did, especially the officer that jumped in there to try to save him.”
The child was rushed to Norton Children’s Hospital, where he died a short time later.
”Man, I’m just overwhelmed right now,” Kendricks said. “It just makes me want to hug my son a little more.”
Kendricks said he has asked community leaders for more signage and better fencing around the pond, fearful of the dangers it could pose. Others nearby with children, too, said they were devastated by what happened.
”I just feel for the family,” Beatrice Schoolman said. “Just sad all around. It breaks your heart to think they’d go in a pond. I just really feel for the mother.”
A memorial made of balloons and a stuffed animal was placed at the pond.
