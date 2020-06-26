Customs officers seize nearly 11,000 assault weapons parts at UPS hub in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized a shipment from China that contained more than 10,000 assault weapons parts being smuggled into the country.
The shipment was seized at Louisville’s UPS hub on May 22, according to a statement from the CBP. Officers inspected the item, which was arriving from Shenzhen, China, destined for a residence in Melbourne, Florida. The shipper noted in the manifest that the shipment contained 100 steel pin samples, which the CBP said “is a common practice of smugglers manifesting the contraband as a harmless or a legitimate commodity.”
“The importing of any type of munitions is regulated by the ATF,” Louisville Port Director Thomas Mahn said. “This smuggler was knowingly trying to avoid detection, however, our officers remain vigilant, ensuring our community is safe.”
The shipment had a domestic value of $129,600, the CBP statement said.
A spokesman for the CBP would not confirm whether any arrests have been made, saying that the case is still under investigation.
