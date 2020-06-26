FORECAST: Rain at times this weekend

Saturday afternoon we’ll keep a scattered storm chance with highs reaching into the mid 80s. (Source: Kaique Rocha)
By Justin Logan | June 26, 2020 at 6:34 AM EDT - Updated June 27 at 7:54 AM

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • TODAY-NEXT WEEK: Periods of showers and thunderstorms, some strong

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Scattered storms develop Today with the best chance this afternoon and some may be strong. Highs will max out in the 80s. An Air Quality Alert Today and Sunday with the advancing dust across the Atlantic from the Sahara Desert. Most won’t be affected.

Storms are likely Tonight with heavy rain and gusty winds possible at times. We’ll be keeping an eye on the potential for flash flooding due to prolonged rainfall in spots. Lows will be in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Thunderstorms are likely for the first half of Sunday with a more scattered storm chance during the afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the low to mid 80s during the day. Mostly cloudy skies Sunday night with scattered thunderstorms possible and lows in the lower 70s.

Showers and thunderstorms continue to roll through the region through the beginning of next week.

