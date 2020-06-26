FORECAST: Thunderstorm chances increase this weekend

- SATURDAY-NEXT WEEK: Periods showers and thunderstorms
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Warm and muggy this evening and overnight with temperatures staying mild in the low to mid-70s by Saturday morning.
After a dry start to the day, there will be a chance for scattered storms Saturday afternoon with a more organized and increasing storm threat tomorrow night. Some of the storms may be on the strong side. Highs will max out in the 80s.
Heavy rain and gusty winds are possible at times with storms moving through Saturday night. We’ll also need to keep an eye on the flash flooding threat due to prolonged rainfall potential. Lows will be in the upper 60s and low 70s.
Thunderstorms are likely early Sunday morning with a more scattered storm chance by the afternoon. Rain-cooled air will keep us in the 80s during the day.
Continued thunderstorm chances Sunday and into early next week. Staying warm with highs on either side of 90 degrees into the July 4th weekend.
