FORECAST: Heat and humidity are back; watching weekend storms

- SATURDAY-NEXT WEEK: Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Heat and humidity both increase today. Temperatures will rise into the upper 80s and low 90s this afternoon. Skies will be partly sunny skies with only an isolated storm chance.
Tonight will be warm and muggy under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will only slide down to the lower to middle 70s by Saturday morning.
After a dry start to the day, there will be a chance for scattered afternoon thunderstorms with a more organized and increasing storm threat tomorrow night. Highs will reach near 90 degrees in the afternoon.
Thunderstorms increase Saturday night with heavy rain and gusty winds at times. Lows will be in the upper 60s and low 70s.
Showers and thunderstorms continue to roll through the region through the beginning of next week.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.