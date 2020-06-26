1 killed in crash on Dixie Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police is investigating a fatal crash that happened Friday evening. It occurred on Dixie Highway near Katherine Station Road, LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said.
Smiley explained that a man was killed in the single-car crash; a preliminary report shows he was driving southbound on Dixie Highway before he left the road and hit a tree. His car then rolled into a ditch.
His identity has not been revealed. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Pleasure Ridge Park firefighters and Louisville EMS workers.
The investigation is ongoing into what caused the driver to veer off the road.
