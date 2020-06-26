LMPD to close roads around Jefferson Square Park Saturday morning

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Louisville Metro Police Department officers will be shutting down traffic in downtown Louisville Saturday morning due to protests.
LMPD released a plan on its Facebook page Friday afternoon that said officers will be present at Jefferson Square Park. Officers will secure two areas and use bike racks to separate the opposing protestors.
Police will also prohibit parking at all parking meters around Jefferson Square Park and will close down Jefferson and Liberty streets between Fifth and Seventh streets and Sixth Street between Market and Liberty streets between 6 and 7 a.m.
In the post, LMPD said the department “remains committed to peaceful expression of views under the First Amendement, as we have done for several weeks, there will be no need for police intervention as long as there is no threat to personal or public safety. We will not tolerate the barricading of streets by non-law enforcement, impeding traffic, or attempting to threatening or force people not involved in the protests from their destination.”
