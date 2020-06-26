Woman shot in California neighborhood dies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A woman died after she was shot in the California neighborhood.
The shooting was reported near the Dixie Highway and Hale Avenue around 10:30 a.m. Friday, according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
The victim was taken to University of Louisville where she was pronounced dead, Mitchell said. The name of the victim has not been released.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
