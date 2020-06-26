Lyme disease, COVID-19 symptoms are so similar that outdoor lovers should beware of mistaking the two

The CDC reports Lyme disease as being the most common illness that is vector-borne, meaning it’s transmitted by fleas, ticks, or mosquitos. Lyme disease, in particular, is transmitted to humans by ticks. Some of its symptoms are very similar to some COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, chills, headache, fatigue, muscle and joint aches and swollen lymph nodes. It also weakens the immune system, making a sufferer highly vulnerable to contracting the coronavirus.