NKU ranked among country’s safest college campuses

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (FOX19) - Northern Kentucky University ranks as one of the safest colleges or universities in the country, according to a recent study.
This study takes into account statistics like violent crime rates, the number of students that attend the university and their safety plans in the event of emergencies.
Those who talked with FOX19 NOW at NKU say they are not surprised by the recent study.
“We have a great community here that’s always invested in positive safety outcomes and working with us,” says Northern Kentucky University Chief of Police John Gaffin.
Chief Gaffin says they are proud of the ranking from Your Local Security.
They ranked No. 23 among thousands of college campuses across the country.
“When I came [to NKU] as a freshman, I was thinking I would come here for maybe a year and then transfer,” remembers NKU graduate Emmanuella Asiedu, “But since I’ve been here I absolutely loved every single part of this journey so I decided to stay.”
Asiedu, who just graduated from NKU, came here from Senegal in West Africa.
She says campus safety was a big reason she chose NKU.
That’s something Chief Gaffin doesn’t take lightly.
“Folks are sending their children here to us expecting that they have a safe experience here,” continues Gaffin, “So we certainly want to make good with those promises.”
Asiedu says she always felt safe on campus.
“It’s actually really safe because I know there have been times when I walk from campus to home at like 2 a.m., there’s always campus police around,” explains Asiedu
When asked how NKU will maintain their safety rating, Chief Gaffin says it’s all about trust and communication.
“That personal connection and that trust that it leads to, that helps people not be concerned or afraid to call you,” says Chief Gaffin. “That to me is really the key to positive outcomes.”
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.