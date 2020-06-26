Officers seize largest shipment of synthetic drugs in Port of Cincinnati history

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - On May 11, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers in Cincinnati seized a shipment that contained 530 pounds of synthetic drugs and controlled substances.
The shipment came from China and was headed to a single importer in Aurora, Colorado.
Officers said when they examined the shipment, they found more than 160 smaller packages addressed to individuals and businesses across the nation. They contained various items including regulated medications, agriculture and food products, and counterfeit handbags and shoes.
CBP officers said this is the largest synthetic drug seizure in the history of the Port of Cincinnati.
“This seizure epitomizes the dedication of our officers and showcases the significant role they play in ensuring CBP’s strategy to combat the illicit flow of narcotics is successful,” Director of CBP Field Operations for the Chicago Field Office Robert White said in a news release.
According to the release, of the 530 pounds of illicit narcotics and other controlled substances, around 435 pounds were Schedule I (such as heroin and marijuana) and Schedule II (such as hydrocodone and meth). The remainder was Schedule III and IV such as prescription-only medications like sedatives, steroids, anti-anxiety, and anti-depressant medications.
At least 192 pounds of the seized substances are known precursors for fentanyl synthesis, the news release said.
The packages had a combined street value of more than $2,000,000.
“This is the largest synthetic seizure in the history of our port,” Cincinnati Port Director Richard Gillespie said in a news release. “I’m extremely proud of our officers who worked to make sure these dangerous drugs and illicit items were removed from the hands of citizens and the American commerce.”
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.