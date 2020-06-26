Police: No reports of looting when caravan drove through Prospect

There has been some misinformation posted to social media regarding “looting” and property damage associated with the event last night. That is not true. We have not received a single complaint/report of property damage at thus far. The Prospect Police notified Kroger management in advance of the arrival of the protesters. They made the decision to release their employees for the evening. There was no looting of the Kroger, nor was there any attempt to damage the building to our knowledge. The protesters were in and out of the city in approximately 15-20 minutes and traffic interruptions were relatively brief.