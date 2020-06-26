Police: No reports of looting when caravan drove through Prospect

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Police said shots were fired but there were no reports of looting when a caravan drove into Prospect.
In a letter to the community, Prospect Police Department chief Jeff Sherrard said the caravan turned onto Timber Ridge Wednesday night and occupied all lanes of traffic while people in the vehicles honked, used bullhorns and shouted. He said they then turned west on US Hwy 42, toward Louisville, and as the caravan crossed Harrods Creek bridge approximately 10 shots were fired from a vehicle into the air.
Sherrard said social media reports of looting and property damage were not true and that the department did not receive any damage reports.
Read Sherrard’s full letter below:
Dear Prospect Residents,
On Wednesday evening at approximately 11:45 PM, a protest caravan containing approximately 100 vehicles arrived in Prospect. The caravan had traveled east on River Road from downtown Louisville.
Prospect Police were notified by dispatch of the possibility of the caravan heading toward Prospect approximately ten minutes in advance. Prospect Police and LMPD monitored the activities and movement of the group. The caravan arrived in Prospect on River Road and turned onto Timber Ridge, occupying all lanes of traffic. Participants in the caravan were honking horns, utilizing bullhorns and shouting from vehicles.
The caravan proceeded down Timber Ridge Drive and turned west on US Hwy 42 toward Louisville. The intersection was temporarily blocked while all vehicles made it through the intersection and made the turn.
As the caravan proceeded on US 42 and crossed the Harrod’s Creek bridge, someone in a vehicle fired approximately ten (10) shots from a handgun into the air. Police officers were unable to determine the exact source of the gunfire, but there was no disruption in the caravan, which continued west on US 42 and exited the city.
There has been some misinformation posted to social media regarding “looting” and property damage associated with the event last night. That is not true. We have not received a single complaint/report of property damage at thus far. The Prospect Police notified Kroger management in advance of the arrival of the protesters. They made the decision to release their employees for the evening. There was no looting of the Kroger, nor was there any attempt to damage the building to our knowledge. The protesters were in and out of the city in approximately 15-20 minutes and traffic interruptions were relatively brief.
Hopefully, the explanation of last night’s events will help to clear up some of the misinformation, which has been building all day long.
Jeff Sherrard
Chief of Police
Prospect Police department
LMPD said they did receive a report of a theft at a gas station in the 3000 block of River Road that was along the caravan route. LMPD also said they received reports of protestors driving through yards, redirecting traffic and intimidating people trying to travel in their path.
