Random Acts of Kindness group helps feed Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A local teen started an organization when he was just 10 years old, and seven years later, he’s now feeding the community one snack kit at a time.
Andrew Dunn learned organizations across the city lost funding and the ability to provide food to people who often go without a meal. He uses his Random Acts of Kindness organization and its snack kits to help. The whole community can step in with its “blitz” round of a fundraiser.
Dunn is currently collecting snacks for Youth Build and its Smoketown Summer Camp. He said he wants to make sure no student ever goes hungry.
“It’s uplifting to me,” Dunn said. “I always say getting a gift is like the best thing in the world, but giving a gift is way better. Dunn has 500 kits so far and needs 1,500 more. Snack kits include five snacks and a water.
If you’d like to help out, The Snack Kit Blitz will be at The Power Agency at 11701 Commonwealth Drive on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.