Suspect in deadly morning shooting in California neighborhood arrested

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The woman accused of shooting another woman who died later has been arrested.
The victim was shot near Dixie Highway and Hale Avenue Friday morning. She was rushed to University Hospital, where she died a short time later. Her name has not been released.
Friday afternoon, LMPD said in a statement that the suspect was 31-year-old Jennifer Kemp, adding that she was armed and dangerous. Kemp had allegedly left the scene in the victim’s vehicle. The LMPD statement also said Kemp’s 1-year-old child was with her.
At 5 p.m., LMPD sent another statement indicating that Kemp had been arrested in Springfield, Kentucky, about an hour south of Louisville. The baby is safe, LMPD said.
Details about possible motives behind the shooting were not immediately available.
