Woman shot in California neighborhood dies, suspect on the run with a 1-year-old baby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A woman died after she was shot in the California neighborhood Friday.
The shooting was reported near Dixie Highway and Hale Avenue around 10:30 a.m. Friday, Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell said.
The victim was taken to University of Louisville where she died a short time later, Mitchell said. Her name has not been released.
LMPD said in a statement Friday afternoon that the suspect is 31-year-old Jennifer Kemp. She’s accused of leaving the scene in the victim’s vehicle, a 2019 Honda Fit, with Kentucky license plate 160-ZFD. The LMPD statement also said Kemp’s 1-year-old child is with her.
“Ms. Kemp may be armed and dangerous and we are concerned for the safety of (the baby), as well as anyone else who might come in contact with her,” LMPD said in its statement.
Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
