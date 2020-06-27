FORECAST: Waves of storms, some strong

- TONIGHT-SUNDAY: Periods of showers and thunderstorms, some strong with gusty winds and heavy rain
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Storms are likely Tonight with heavy rain and gusty winds possible at times. There is the potential for flash flooding if storms train over the same spots. It will be a warm and muggy night with lows will be in the upper 60s and low 70s.
Thunderstorms are likely for the first half of Sunday with a more scattered storm chance during the afternoon. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Temperatures will warm into the low to mid 80s during the day.
Scattered showers and storms are still possible Sunday night, but the coverage will be less. Otherwise, expect a mostly cloudy sky with lows in the lower 70s.
Additional scattered storms are possible on Monday, but the chance is lower as high pressure starts to nudge into the area. It will be hot and humid as highs reach the upper 80s and lower 90s.
