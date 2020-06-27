Gov. Beshear: 316 new COVID-19 cases in Ky., 1 new death Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear provided a Saturday evening update on new positive COVID-19 cases reported in Kentucky.
The governor’s office released a statement confirming 316 new cases in the state on Saturday, with total number of cases now reported as 15,617.
“This virus is not going away yet,” Governor Beshear said. “We see numbers spiking in states all across the country. We need to be vigilant so that doesn’t happen here in Kentucky.”
One new deaths due to COVID-19 was reported Saturday evening, a 78-year-old female from Fayette County. This brings the total number of deaths in Kentucky to 554.
“Today, we are grieving with this woman’s family,” Beshear said. “This is another life gone too soon, after we’ve lost far too many already. We must continue to take the steps to protect each other.”
3,730 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus so far, with 391.765 tests administered so far in Kentucky.
For additional information on positive cases and breakdowns on county, race and ethnicity, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
