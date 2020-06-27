GRAPHIC: Police searching for two suspects involved in assault at Highlands bar

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An assault at a Highlands bar Friday night has Louisville Metro Police searching for two suspects involved.
According to Sgt. Lamont Washington from LMPD, the incident happened around 3:00 a.m. Friday morning outside of O’Shea’s Irish Pub on Baxter Avenue.
LMPD has released security video of the incident which can be watched below: WARNING: Video contains graphic violence. Viewer discretion advised.
One of the victims involved is in the hospital within Intensive Care, where police said he is unable to communicate.
All three individuals in the altercation required medical treatment. The two suspects are expected to be charged with assault 2nd degree.
Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
