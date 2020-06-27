Indiana State Department of Health Saturday update: 496 new cases, 21 new deaths

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - The Indiana State Department of Health released their Saturday update on new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Indiana has reported 496 new positive cases in the state as of Saturday morning, bringing the total number of positive cases to 44,575.
ISDH has also reported 21 new deaths due to the novel coronavirus Saturday, bringing the state’s total number of deaths to 2,424.
463,017 total COVID-19 tests have been administered so far according to the ISDH, with 9,359 new tests reported on Saturday.
Within Indiana’s long-term care facilities, there have been 5,147 cases in the state of Indiana as of Monday, with 1,140 total deaths reported in those facilities.
To see a list of cases by county, click here.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.