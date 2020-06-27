KSP: Man dies in officer-involved shooting in Hebron

HEBRON, KY (FOX19) -Kentucky State Police, KSP, confirmed that a man is dead after an officer-involved shooting occurred in Hebron, KY Saturday morning.
Troopers say they got the call 4:30 a.m. for an officer-involved shooting in the 1800 block of Petersburg Road.
KSP says Boone County Sheriff’s Deputies had several encountered with a man who eluded from them several times Saturday morning.
Deputies got information that the male suspect was on Petersburg Road, troopers said.
Troopers say he had a knife on him and charged at the deputies. That was when a deputy fired a few round of shots, striking him.
The male suspect was transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Florence, where he succumbed to his injuries, troopers said.
Troopers have not released the identity of the male at this time.
They are processing the evidence, and an autopsy will be conducted Sunday, troopers said.
