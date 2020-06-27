One dead, one seriously injured in early-morning vehicle collision on Bardstown Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Louisville Metro Police have confirmed one person has died and another is seriously injured following a two-car collision on Bardstown Road near Bashford Manor early Saturday morning.
According to LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley, officers responded to a report of a vehicle collision on the intersection just before 3:30 a.m. Saturday.
Preliminary investigation revealed that a passenger vehicle containing two riders was rear-ended by another passenger vehicle that immediately fled the scene.
The passenger of the vehicle that was hit was pronounced dead on scene, the driver of the vehicle was transported to University Hospital with serious injuries.
The driver of the vehicle that fled the scene was found a short distance away and was taken into custody.
Yasir Kavhem was charged with aggravated DUI 1st degree, fleeing the scene, murder, and assault first degree.
LMPD’s Traffic Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.
