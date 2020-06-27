Online registration for in-person unemployment assistance in Kentucky now live

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Career Center has launched a web portal for people needing assistance with unemployment to sign up for in-person appointments.
The Kentucky Labor Cabinet announced that in-person unemployment would be available by appointment only in Frankfort at the Mayo-Underwood Building at 500 Mero Street.
It was announced on Friday appointments can be made by going to the Kentucky Career Center website and filling out the online application.
Appointments will be available at the Frankfort location Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. with the exception of state holidays.
Locations in Ashland and Owensboro can also be made for June 29 and June 30. Somerset and Hopkinsville locations will be open by appointment on July 7 and July 8.
Anyone needing additional assistance with their unemployment claim can also call (502) 564-2900.
