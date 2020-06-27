Protests in Louisville remain peaceful among preparedness for counter-protesters

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Almost a month in since protests started in the city of Louisville, and Saturday in downtown Louisville started by looking a little different.
Louisville Metro Police with presence near Jefferson Square Park, roads closed and bicycle rack barriers used as barriers to keep protesters to one side of the street.
Since around 6:00 a.m., police lined up large orange city trucks and officers along the streets in preparation for groups claiming to be counter-protesters, who said they would march in the city of Louisville Saturday.
While a handful of the protesters were armed downtown, the counter-protest group did not appear within Jefferson Square Park.
A statement from LMPD sent out Saturday evening that the group who posted messages on social media did not come into the area as previously planned.
“Rather a smaller gathering of about 30 people gathered in Thurman-Hutchins Park for a few hours and never came downtown,” LMPD spokesperson Jesse Halladay said in a release. “About 12:30 p.m., LMPD officers were able to open the streets back up to allow traffic to flow and remove barriers meant to separate opposing protesters.”
As the gathering of counter-protesters dispersed and barricades removed, protests continued peacefully throughout Saturday afternoon.
