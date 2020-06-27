Three people shot near apartment complex in Shelbyville, police investigating

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are investigating after reports of three people shot near an apartment complex in Shelbyville early Saturday morning.
In a statement issued by the Shelbyville Police Department, officers responded to a call regarding an injured person on Main Street near what is known as Coca-Cola Commons apartment complex.
Once officers arrived, they discovered two males and one female suffering from gunshot wounds. The three victims were listed as Shelby County residents in their 20s.
A witness told Shelbyville Police they heard about 5 gunshots before officers arrived.
All three victims were transported to University Hospital. No word on the severity of their injuries.
Anyone with any information is asked to call Shelby County Dispatch at (502) 633-2323 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at (502) 633-4500.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.