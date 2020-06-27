Victim identified, suspect arrested in deadly morning shooting in California neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The Jefferson County Coroner has identified the woman shot and killed near Dixie Highway and Hale Avenue Friday morning.
The Deputy Coroner revealed that Vicki Betts, 57, was shot around 10:28 a.m. on Hale Avenue. Betts was transported to University Hospital and later died from a gunshot wound.
The manner of death was ruled as a homicide.
Friday afternoon, LMPD said in a statement that the suspect was 31-year-old Jennifer Kemp, adding that she was armed and dangerous. Kemp had allegedly left the scene in the victim’s vehicle. The LMPD statement also said Kemp’s 1-year-old child was with her.
At 5 p.m., LMPD sent another statement indicating that Kemp had been arrested in Springfield, Kentucky, about an hour south of Louisville. The baby is safe, LMPD said.
Details about possible motives behind the shooting were not immediately available.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.