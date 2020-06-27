Wanted Seymour man taken into custody after falling through attic ceiling

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WAVE) - The Seymour Police Department has taken a suspect into custody after issuing a search warrant and finding him within the attic of a duplex.
Gavin Dutton, 23, from Seymour was charged on an active arrest warrant and will be charged with battery on a police officer resulting in injury and resisting law enforcement.
According to Seymour Police Department’s Facebook page, detectives received information that Gavin Dutton, wanted on a Jackson Circuit Court felony warrant, was in the area of the North Ewing Street.
Police were led to a residence located in the 500 block of Fountain Drive, where they developed probable cause Dutton was inside and received a Jackson Superior Court search warrant. The warrant allowed officers to search the residence and a vehicle parked at the residence for drugs and drug paraphernalia.
Once officers entered the residence, they learned that Dutton was hiding in the attic. An attempt was made to get Dutton to come down from the ceiling, and when that was unsuccessful, officers with the Seymour Police Department and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department went into the attic to conduct a search.
Dutton was located and became uncooperative with officers. An altercation began, and officers attempted to take Dutton into custody by using an electronic control device, which was unsuccessful.
The suspect battered a Jackson County Sheriff’s Department detective on two occasions before eventually falling through the ceiling of the neighboring part of the duplex. Dutton was then taken into custody by officers.
Seymour Police said the investigation is ongoing at this time regarding the drugs and drug paraphernalia.
Dutton is currently booked at the Jackson County Jail.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.