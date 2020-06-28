‘Drops of Kindness’ assistance program offered to Louisville Water customers in wake of COVID-19

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Water Company is offering an assistance program for customers with unpaid bills amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The program, called “Drops of Kindness”, was created after the company had seen an estimated 12,000 customers affected with an outstanding balance, over the average of 2,000 customers.
Louisville Water Company said that a majority of the customers affected are residential accounts including customers who have always paid on time and have only missed one payment.
“With one in three Kentuckians out of work right now, Drops of Kindness is Louisville Water’s way of acknowledging this challenging moment in our history and offering a solution that can make a real difference,” Kelley Dearing Smith, vice president of communications and marketing at Louisville Water said. “Whether you’re a resident or business owner, Drops of Kindness offers a customized approach to help customers resolve unpaid bills and reduce future financial obligations.”
The program starts with a confidential call to a customer service associate, who works with customers to find a suitable bill payment option for their specific situation.
Customers are then matched with payment options to catch up on unpaid bills, including a payment plan for unpaid bills, and connecting customers with partners of the Louisville Water Company who have funding to help with an unpaid bill.
Those partners include the Association of Community Ministries in Jefferson County, the Salvation Army and American Red Cross, and the Multi-Purpose Community Action Agency in Bullitt County.
Since March 13, the Louisville Water Co. has stopped disconnecting water service for unpaid bills, stating that having access to water is critical in combating the coronavirus pandemic. The company announced it will continue to suspend water shutoffs until the pandemic subsides.
