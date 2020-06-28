FORECAST: More storms to kick off a new week

- MONDAY-WEDNESDAY: Showers and storms possible each day.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An isolated shower or storm is possible this evening, but most stay dry with a mostly cloudy sky. Another cluster of showers and storms is possible toward early Monday morning. Temperatures bottom out in the lower 70s.
Scattered showers and storms are possible on Monday; one round in the morning and another is possible during the afternoon. It’s going to be hot and humid as highs reach the upper 80s and lower 90s.
Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms possible Monday night. It will be warm and muggy with lows in the 70s.
Another disturbance heads our way on Tuesday bringing a better chance for showers and storms. Some of the storms could be strong with gusty winds. Highs reach the mid to upper 80s.
An unsettled weather pattern continues into mid-week keeping temperatures a bit cooler. Storm chances decrease to end the week as we approach the 4th of July.
