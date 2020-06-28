Golden Alert issued for missing Louisville woman last seen in Park DuValle neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Emergency Services is asking for assistance in locating a missing woman last seen in the Park DuValle neighborhood.
Amanda Collins, 27, was reported as missing by MetroSafe on Sunday. She was last seen near Cypress and West Gaulbert Avenue.
Collins is approximately 5′4″ and around 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt jacket, yellow shirt, brown pants, and black purse.
Anyone with any information on Collin’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.