Gov. Beshear: 67 new COVID-19 cases in Ky. on Sunday, 4 new deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear provided another weekend update Sunday evening on new positive COVID-19 cases reported in Kentucky.
67 new cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky were confirmed Sunday according to a statement from the Governor’s office, bringing the total number of cases reported to 15,232.
“We see states in the South like Florida and Texas with rising cases and know it could happen here in Kentucky,” Governor Beshear said. “It wasn’t anything magic that lead us to our early success. It was us truly coming together as a people and showing that the lives of other Kentuckians is more important to us than anything.”
Beshear’s office also confirmed four additional deaths due to COVID-19 Sunday, a 30-year-old female from Fayette County, a 84-year-old female from Fayette County, an 81-year-old male from Franklin County, and a 93-year-old male from Shelby County.
Total number of deaths in Kentucky due to the novel coronavirus are now reported at 558.
“Let’s remember to light up our homes and businesses green and ring our bells each morning at 10 a.m. to let these families know we care about them,” Beshear said.
For additional information on positive cases and breakdowns on county, race and ethnicity, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
