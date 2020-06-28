Indiana State Department of Health Sunday update: 362 new cases, 3 new deaths

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - The Indiana State Department of Health provided an update Sunday morning on new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state.
According to the ISDH, Indiana has reported 362 new positive cases in the state Sunday morning, bringing the total number of positive cases to 44,930.
Three new deaths due to COVID-19 were also confirmed by the ISDH Sunday. A total of 2,427 deaths due to the novel coronavirus has been reported in the state of Indiana as of Sunday morning.
At least 470,535 COVID-19 tests have been administered according to the Indiana COVID-19 data report.
According to the Regenstrief Institute, 7,003 total patients have been hospitalized in Indiana due to COVID-19, and 1,468 total patients have been admitted within the ICU as of Sunday morning.
A total of 33,935 recovered patients have been reported in the state of Indiana, bringing the percentage of recoveries on positive COVID-19 cases in Indiana to 77.2 percent Sunday morning.
