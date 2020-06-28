Kentucky Alliance, Breonna Taylor’s mother react to fatal protest shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The unrest turned deadly in Jefferson Square. One man is dead, another injured. The suspected gunman is in custody.
“I was there last night, I’m tired of black people having to fight so hard for something we should have,” Tyra Walker with Kentucky Alliance said. “We shouldn’t have to fight this hard, It should not have be this hard.”
“You are against racism or you are for it” Keisha Dorsey, Louisville Metro Council member said. “You have to make a decision, this is a straw that broke the camel’s back. Make a decision, the line is in the sand.”
Saturday night looked different compared to Sunday morning at Jefferson Square, after a deadly shooting broke out.
“Those of us on the ground know there’s more to this story,” Kentucky Alliance’s Shameka Parrish-Wright said. “We hope that is told we will not let the houseless people, people with mental illness take full brush of this. We are not going to condemn a man we don’t know, and don’t know the full story of.”
Louisville Metro Police has taken down all the tents and rounded up all the personal belongings within the park. Mayor Greg Fischer said tents will not be allowed to be put up at Jefferson Square. Kentucky Alliance says even though police had taken everything down, protesters will rebuild.
“Is this how you build a relationship? By throwing our things in the trash?” Walker said. “They treat us like trash. We want better, we demand better and we are going to get better. We demand better. We are not going to stop, I don’t care what you do. We are not going to stop. We will be back, we are not going to stop justice for Breonna Taylor.
Kentucky Alliance and LMPD said the alleged shooter had caused a disruption earlier on that day.
“He was escorted away from the park, when he came back and again was escorted away,” Walker said. “This man, as Shameka has said, could barely hold his shorts up, came back fully clothed, with a gun. How he got the gun? I don’t know – he barely had clothes.”
Since the shooting, there’s been a lot of conversation about the fatal incident. There are some people who have been among the protesters day in and out and claim the situation is “weird,” a term one protester says is being used a lot.
One of the protesters was at the press conference with Kentucky Alliance. He didn’t want to give his name, he’s trying to protect his identity.
“People are paid to be there, I know for a fact people are paid to be there,” the protester alleges. “The man that was shooting last night I know a lot of homeless people, he is not homeless. He is not insane, he is not mentally incapable. His skin is healthier than mine, his nails are cleaner than mine, his hair is a whole lot cleaner than mine.”
Tamika Palmer, Breonna Taylor’s mother was visually emotional and couldn’t speak, but managed to express her sadness for the protester who died fighting for her daughter’s death.
“I’m grateful for everybody who has been out there, who are standing for Breonna,” Palmer said. “I’m heartbroken about what happened. I can’t believe someone would want to do that; cause more drama, more violence. It’s just unreal, it is.”
