Midnight Bisou and Tom’s d’Etat both romp in Churchill stakes

Later on the card, the seven-year-old horse, Tom’s d’Etat rolled home first in the Stephen Foster Stakes. Tom’s d’Etat, who captured Churchill’s Clark last fall, just dominated his challengers, winning by four and a quarter lengths. He just missed out setting a new track record for a mile and an eighth at the Downs. Ridden by Miguel Mena and trained by Al Stall, the horse’s next start will likely be the Whitney later this summer at Saratoga.