Midnight Bisou and Tom’s d’Etat both romp in Churchill stakes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There were some spectacular performances on Saturday at Churchill Downs, on the next -to-last day of the track’s spring meet. In the Fleur De Lis Stakes, Midnight Bisou romped to victory, winning by eight and a quarter lengths.
“She’s just an amazing mare,” said winning jockey, Mike Smith. “I actually took the lead a little before I wanted to. We were planning on laying a little bit closer but the way Serengeti Empress was winging it on the front end we were a little further back. She’s just incredibly special.”
The five-year-old mare was part of a four-win day for her trainer, Steve Asmussen. Midnight Bisou’s next start is expected to happen later this summer at Saratoga.
Later on the card, the seven-year-old horse, Tom’s d’Etat rolled home first in the Stephen Foster Stakes. Tom’s d’Etat, who captured Churchill’s Clark last fall, just dominated his challengers, winning by four and a quarter lengths. He just missed out setting a new track record for a mile and an eighth at the Downs. Ridden by Miguel Mena and trained by Al Stall, the horse’s next start will likely be the Whitney later this summer at Saratoga.
