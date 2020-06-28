Three sentenced for trafficking counterfeit Disney DVDs

COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Three people have been sentenced in federal court in Eastern Kentucky for trafficking counterfeit Disney DVDs.
According to federal prosecutors, the trio was sentenced to 46 months in federal prison on Wednesday and ordered to pay nearly $900,000 in restitution.
The defendants pleaded guilty in October.
Prosecutors say the DVDs appeared to be genuine Disney productions but were counterfeits from China.
The defendants imported them and sold them online over eBay. The scheme continued for two years.
