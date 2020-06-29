Another round of Kentucky reopenings met by eager, cautious community

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As cases of the coronavirus around the country continue to increase, another round of reopenings took place in Kentucky on Monday.
Bars, pools and event spaces are a few of the things that were given the green light to open back up. Some smaller, longterm-care facilities can welcome visitors again, too.
Social media posts from some Louisville bars show they will require coronavirus precautions for patrons.
For Gallant Fox Brewing Company in Louisville, the new norm is the only thing owners have known.
"We really don't know what normal is because we weren't open before the pandemic struck," Roger Huff said.
For almost two months, those at Gallant Fox have been filling to-go orders of beer.
"There's a lot of repeat customers, in walking distance, that really embraced us as a local brewery," Patrick Workman, brewer and co-owner, said.
Huff added that the business is waiting until July 9 to open up to in-house seating, while maintaining carry out purchases.
"We've talked to the health department about additional measures that we can take since we're new to the business to make sure that we are doing everything we can, and maybe even a little bit more," Huff said.
That means social distancing, outdoor seating, requiring masks inside, and sanitizing.
UofL Hospital experts said Monday that people should try to get their lives back to normal, but stick to a couple of key precautions.
For it all to be effective, Dr. Forest Arnold said people will have to buy in.
"You've got to wear you mask," Arnold said. "You've got to wash your hands and you've got to keep your distance. Remember, coronavirus does not care if you have a good excuse or explanation for being close together or not wearing a mask."
Those at Gallant Fox said they're prepared to do their part – and look forward to pouring their first pint in the coming days.
“I think opening up is going to be a testament to that,” Huff said. “Overcoming the COVID pandemic, moving on to the next phase, still being safe and being cautious, but really just a place where people can come and enjoy life again.”
If an increase in COVID-19 cases happens in Kentucky, Arnold said UofL Hospital has the capacity to respond in terms of beds and equipment.
He said what were previously two COVID wings have been consolidated into one with 10 beds, and currently has fewer than 10 patients.
