Beshear: All Kentucky counties have reported at least one case of COVID-19

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - With Monday’s update from Governor Beshear’s office, it has now been reported that all of Kentucky’s 120 counties have had at least one positive case of COVID-19.
According to a statement from the governor’s office, one of the 117 new cases confirmed on Monday comes from Robertson County, which is that county’s first confirmed case.
The 117 cases on Monday now bring the total number of COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth to 15,347.
“This confirms what we’ve been saying for weeks: This disease is everywhere and because of that we need all Kentuckians to practice social distancing and wear masks to keep each other safe,” Governor Beshear said. “While we might see fewer cases in some areas right now, we know cases can spike quickly if we’re not careful.”
Monday’s update also confirmed two new deaths due to the virus. The two deaths were a 67-year-old woman and an 83-year-old man, both from Jefferson County.
“This is a reminder that no matter how much progress we’ve made, this remains a very challenging disease,” Beshear said. “Practicing social distancing, limiting contacts and especially wearing a cloth mask can greatly reduce the spread of COVID-19.”
At least 394,773 COVID-19 tests have been administered in Kentucky, with 3,939 Kentuckians recovered from the virus so far.
For additional information on positive cases and breakdowns on county, race and ethnicity, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
