FORECAST: Downpours possible through Wednesday

- FLASH FLOOD WATCH until 8 p.m. Tuesday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thunderstorms will reach their peak coverage and intensity around sunset tonight, continuing on in some areas through 3-5am. Flash flooding will be the main concern with these storms. Turn around, don’t drown! Lows tonight will be in the 70s.
Another round of thunderstorms arrives Tuesday afternoon, likely fading by sunset. Highs in the afternoon will be in the mid to upper 80s. Thunderstorms will fire up again after midnight, dousing us with heavy rain and a flash flood threat again Wednesday morning. Use caution!
Thunderstorms will continue to be likely through the late morning on Wednesday, potentially fading away during the afternoon and leaving us drier. Highs will remain in the 80s.
Scattered to isolated thunderstorms are possible Thursday with temperatures rising into the lower 90s.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.